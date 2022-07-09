Thane, Jul 9 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 267 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised its overall infection tally to 7,30,961, a health official said on Saturday.

With these cases recorded on Friday, there are now 2,791 active cases in the district, he said.

As one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll went up to 11,913, while the recovery count stood at 7,15,990, the official added.

