Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 10 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the request to set up National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Punjab.

Taking it to the twitter, Captain Singh said, "I would like to thank Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for acceding to our request to set up a National Institute of Virology in Punjab."

Also Read | Delhi's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 90%, Over 1.31 Lakh Discharged So Far.

"We will be allocating 25 acres of land to ICMR for setting up this institute," he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had urged the Prime Minister to set up an institution in Punjab in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case | Rhea Chakraborty's Brother, Father Leave From ED Office in Mumbai: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that the Centre's letter of in-principle approval had been received by State Chief Secretary from Secretary to Government of India, Department of Health Research of Ministry of India-cum-Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Prof (Dr) Balram Bhargava.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has reported 7,998 active cases, 15,319 cured/discharged/migrated and 586 fatalities as of August 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)