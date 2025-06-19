New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday thanked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders and every 'Babbar Sher' and 'Sherni' of his party for their wishes on his 55th birthday.

In a post on social media X, the Congress leader wrote that the love and strength of the party members inspired him every day.

"Thank you to Congress President @kharge ji, our leaders, and every Babbar Sher and Sherni of the Congress family for your wishes and support. Your love and strength inspire me every day. We stand together - for truth, for justice, for India," the post read.

Visuals showed party workers rushing to extend wishes to him as he arrived at the AICC headquarters.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Ashok Gehlot, extended birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on his 55th birthday, commending his unwavering commitment to constitutional values, social justice, and the upliftment of marginalised communities.

They described him as a compassionate leader who continues to champion the rights of the unheard and uphold the ideals of democracy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a heartfelt post on X, lauded Gandhi's deep sense of empathy and commitment to the marginalised.

"What sets you apart is your unequivocal dedication to the Constitution's values and your deep compassion for social, political and economic justice for the millions whose voices often go unheard," Kjharge wrote.

Kharge said Rahul Gandhi's actions mirror the Congress party's core values.

He added, "Your actions consistently reflect the Congress party's ideology of unity in diversity, harmony, and compassion. As you continue your mission to bring truth to power and support the last person standing, I wish you a long, healthy, and happy life ahead."

The Congress party also paid tribute to Rahul Gandhi's leadership on social media, calling him a "true crusader for justice."

"Through your fearless integrity and tireless commitment, you remind us all that real change is fuelled by compassion and empathy. You are a true crusader for justice. A voice for the voiceless and a relentless advocate for equality. May this year bring you joy and renewed strength to champion the ideals you stand for and usher in the changes that you are committed to. Thank you for your deep resolve and unblemished hope. Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi ji," read the post from the party's official handle. (ANI)

