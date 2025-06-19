Mumbai, June 19: On the occasion of National Reading Day, veteran actress and parliamentarian Hema Malini expressed her concern over the declining reading culture in today’s fast-paced digital world. Emphasizing the timeless value of books, she urged the younger generation to reconnect with the habit of reading, calling it essential for personal growth and imagination. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Sholay’ actress shared a photo of herself reading a book and expressed her thoughts on the importance of reading. Sharing a personal note, Hema revealed that reading spiritual books has always served as a grounding force in her otherwise busy and active life.

Highlighting the decline of reading culture as a cause for concern, she extended her support to the ‘IndiaReadsIndiaRises’ campaign, initiated by Reeta Gupta and Meenakshi Lekhi. Malini urged everyone to take part in the initiative by dedicating an hour to reading a book of their choice. The ‘Baghban’ actress also reminded her followers of the significance of the day, which is celebrated in honor of P.N. Panicker, known as the ‘Library Man of India.’ Banke Bihari Temple Corridor Protest Temporarily Suspended After MP Hema Malini's Assurance.

Hema Malini wrote, “I have always maintained an active life. Sometimes, in the middle of it all, I like to read a spiritual book that reconnects me to my purpose and the people I serve. In that sense, reading has been a calming influence on me. And on the occasion of #NationalReadingDay, the decline of the reading habit concerns me.”

“In fact, reading is such an important activity that we celebrate 19th June as national reading Day in honour of the Libraryman of India, PN Panickar. On this day, wherever you are, pick up a book of your choice from 4 PM to 5 PM and read. Regain the power of your mind and become an aware citizen. #nationalreadingday #19thjune.” ‘Koti Pranam to Our Powerful Army and Air Force’: Hema Malini Praises PM Narendra Modi for Launching Highly Effective 'Operation Sindoor' Against Enemy.

Hema Malini Voices Concern Over Fading Reading Culture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

For the unversed, celebrated annually on June 19 in India, National Reading Day commemorates the legacy of Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker (P.N. Panicker), the visionary credited with igniting a reading revolution in Kerala. Hailed as the “Father of the Library and Literacy Movement,” Panicker devoted his life to advancing literacy and transforming communities through the power of books and knowledge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2025 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).