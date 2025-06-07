Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated that his goal is to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of Telangana and make the state a "One Trillion US dollar" economy.

CM Reddy was speaking at an event on Friday, where he laid the foundation stones for development works worth Rs 1051.45 crores in Alair Assembly Constituency.

The Chief Minister maintained that everyone is equal before the law. Big leaders have appeared in the courts and deposed before the commissions. He came down heavily on BRS leaders for criticising the government for giving the leader a single notice. He demanded KCR answer the questions raised by his daughter.

Reiterating that the government is committed to making one crore women millionaires, the CM said the opposition was making a hue and cry without any reason. "Is it not true that the Rs 2 lakh loan was waived and farmers are relieved from mounting debt burdens? The Chief Minister lambasted the opposition for making allegations against the government on the Paddy procurement. The government enacted a law to provide 42 cent reservation to the BCs by conducting a caste census and made it inevitable for the central government to conduct the caste census across the country. We also fulfilled the dream of decades of struggle on SC subcategorisation," Reddy said.

Listing out the welfare and development programs launched by the Congress government, CM Revanth Reddy said that the Young India Skills University is providing skill development to unemployed youth. Further, the CM said that free RTC bus travel is provided to women and cooking gas cylinders at only Rs 500. "Is it not true that Rs. 21,000 crores of bank linkage loans were given to women Self Help Groups? Is it not true that women's groups are given the responsibility of the management of Amma Adarsha schools?" the CM questioned.

The CM took a swipe at the opposition for questioning the government on water supply. It was the Congress government that constructed the SRSP and Mid Manair dams. " We are aware of how to supply water to Gandamalla".

The Chief Minister affirmed that the People's Government was formed with the blessings of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Yadagirigutta, and the government decided to constitute the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Board on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam ( TTD).

Announcing that a medical college will be developed on par with a university under the auspices of Yadagirigutta temple, the CM said that he had made the promise of cleansing the Musi river during his Padayatra on November 8. He reiterated that the Government is committed to rejuvenating Musi despite facing obstacles.

PM Modi can clean the Sabarmati and Ganga rivers, but shouldn't we clean the Musi? Do our Nalgonda children have to live in the filth of Musi?. The CM said the government will move forward against all odds and revive the Musi river. The land of Nalgonda is synonymous with consciousness and it has a history of fighting against the Nizam's tyranny.

Revanth Reddy warned that Nalgonda people will not sit calmly if anyone spreads false propaganda against the government. The Nalgonda district got a raw deal in the previous BRS government. Not a single project, including the SLBC, was taken up for the last 10 years.

The Chief Minister recounted the incidents that happened during KCR's visit to Vasalamarri village. One old woman was hospitalised after consuming a fruit offered by KCR, and also demolished the houses in the village. He instructed the officials to take up development works in the abandoned village.

The CM also recalled his statement that he would dethrone the BRS government and made it in the assembly elections. " I knocked down the previous government and assumed the CM office, he said, adding that he has no more desires and ambitions and his only goal remains to make Telangana a role model for the country. (ANI)

