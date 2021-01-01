Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI): After remaining shut for over 10 months, theatres in Kerala will reopen from January5 with only 50 per cent occupancy and adhering to strict COVID- 19 guidelines.

"The theatreshave been completely shut since nearly a year due to which thousands of people are facing severe crises.

Taking this into account, the government has decided to reopen the theatres with restrictions," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

Only 50 per cent of the seats should be occupied or only half the tickets sold.

Besides, the health department's covid protocol should be strictly followed, he said.

Stringent action would be taken against theatre owners if they flout the guidelines, the Chief Minister said.

Since the theatres remained shut for so long, they should be disinfected before January 5.

The Government, he said, has also decided to allow conduct of festivals at places of worship from January 5. PTI

