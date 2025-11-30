Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Days after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi raised questions at the Centre over air pollution in the national capital, NCP MP Praful Patel said he raises such issues because, for him, there is a political emergency.

"Pollution is a big issue, and there are many reasons for it. The government is doing whatever is possible. Efforts are ongoing. Cities like Mumbai and Delhi are facing pollution problems. The government is capable but still, there are some issues. Full citizen support is required. It is not a matter of politics... Rahul Gandhi raises such issues because for him, there is a political emergency. People are rejecting him time and again, that is why he is making such baseless statements," Patel told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, questioned the Centre, alleging "no urgency, plan, or accountability" for the air pollution problem.

"Every mother I meet tells me the same thing: her child is growing up breathing toxic air. They are exhausted, scared and angry. Modi ji, India's children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent? Why does your government show no urgency, no plan, no accountability?" the post reads.

"India needs an immediate, detailed Parliament debate on air pollution and a strict, enforceable action plan to tackle this health emergency. Our children deserve clean air - not excuses and distractions," the post further reads.

The national capital recorded an AQI of 269 at 7 am today, an improvement from the 305 recorded at 4 pm on Saturday.

Speaking further on the upcoming winter session of the Parliament, NCP MP said that it is the best opportunity for the opposition to keep their points forward and reach out to everyone in the country and the world.

"Full use should be made of the Parliament session and issues concerning the citizens should be raised. It is the best opportunity for the opposition to keep their points forward and reach out to everyone in the country and the world. From the last many sessions, the opposition has been creating only ruckus and making headlines for all the wrong reasons...," he said.

The winter session of Parliament is set to take place on Monday from December 1, and will continue till December 19.

Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12. (ANI)

