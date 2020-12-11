Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday alleged that there is a big plan to wipe out the Congress and the "shigufa" about making NCP leader Sharad Pawar as chairman of UPA is part of the campaign from "Delhi to Mumbai" against Rahul Gandhi.

"The campaign that is being run against Rahul Gandhi from Delhi to Mumbai, the 'shigufa' to make Sharad Pawar UPA chairman is part of that. Under the same campaign, a letter with 23 signatures was written. Then deficiency in consistency has been found under leadership of Rahul Gandhi. There is a big plan to wipe out the Congress," Nirupam said in a tweet.

Also Read | David and Goliath Films and Lal Bhatia Are Helping Budding Singers Reach Out to the Audience.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has termed as baseless speculation that Sharad Pawar may head the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said on Thursday that there is no discussion within UPA on any such proposal and reports seem to be planted by vested interests to divert the attention from the farmers' agitation.

Also Read | Redmi 9 Power Render Images Leaked Online Ahead Of India Launch.

However, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said they will be happy if Pawar becomes the UPA chairman. He said Congress has become weak.

"We will be happy if (Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad) Pawar sir becomes the UPA chairman. But I have heard that he refused it. We will support him if such a proposal comes to the fore officially. Congress is weak now so the opposition needs to come together and strengthen the UPA," he said.

Shiv Sena is part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra that also includes Congress and NCP.

Raut said Congress is a big party and that these are big things to decide. "Just like MVA was formed here (Maharashtra), it needs to be seen if such a front can be formed (nationally)...," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)