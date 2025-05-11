Gurugram, May 10 (PTI) Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar on Saturday said that there must be no negligence in ensuring citizens' safety and access to essential services.

The deputy commissioner made these remarks while addressing a meeting of officials at the Mini Secretariat's conference hall, said an official.

Kumar instructed that illegal hoarding of food and essential commodities should be strictly monitored.

The administration should conduct regular inspections of markets, warehouses and business establishments to ensure availability, pricing and storage compliance.

The citizens were urged to report any instances of hoarding or black marketing.

Water supply departments were asked to closely monitor major water channels like canals and reservoirs and prevent unauthorized access.

The citizens were warned not to approach any unidentified object, equipment or drone part that may fall from the sky. They should maintain a safe distance and immediately inform the local authorities or police.

During blackouts, special SOPs should be in place to safely evacuate elderly and ill individuals from high-rise buildings using elevators.

Fire departments were directed to ensure the availability of fire engines in major towns for emergency response.

The chief medical officer was instructed to prepare a list of all government and private hospitals as well as ambulances.

The police personnel were asked to increase patrolling and keep a watch on suspicious activities.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also addressed a video conference with Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar, the deputy commissioners, police commissioners, superintendents of police and other senior officials of all districts, according to an official statement.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Sumita Misra also provided necessary guidelines during the meeting.

