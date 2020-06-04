India News | These Times Are Not Opportune for Controversy in Education System, Says Dhankhar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 4 (ANI): Responding to controversy stoked in regards to the appointment of Burdwan University's Pro-Vice chancellor, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that these times are "not opportune" for controversy in the education system and he has decided to resolve it by leading from the front.

"Coming to the recent unfortunate controversy in the education scenario, I find these times are not opportune for such issues. I wish flare-up had not been there. To contain the situation, in the interest of education, I have taken upon myself to lead from the front with a straight bat and find a resolution that generates wholesome vibes," Dhankar said while addressing a press conference here.

Dhankar further said that such controversies are "painful and serve a no larger purpose".

"Without going into the merits of reflections made regarding this, I would at the moment put a quietus to the issue," he added.

This comes a day after Dhankar took a 'strong exception' to widely reported statement of state's Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in which he had called the Governor 'BJP man' for the appointment of Prof Goutam Chandra the Pro-Vice chancellor of Burdwan University.

"This is very unfortunate. We sent him our choice but he appointed a person, not on the list. He always wanted to appoint the people loyal to the BJP. This is not done. We will not accept him in that position ... The Governor should have remembered that the government pays salaries in all the universities," West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had said, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Responding to these allegations, West Bengal Governor Dhankar had said that on a point of fact also he has tripped and the names were shared with him and the consultation as per Act effected.

The Governor had said that the appointment of Prof Goutam Chandra by the Chancellor as Pro-Vice chancellor, Burdwan University, was in accordance with the provision contained in Section 9A (1) (b) of the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Act, 2011.

"The Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration and Academic) shall be appointed by the Chancellor in consultation with the Minister. The term of his office shall be for four years and he shall be eligible for re-appointment for a period not exceeding four years but shall not hold office beyond the age of sixty-five years," provisions read as quoted by West Bengal Governor Dhankar. (ANI)

