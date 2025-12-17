Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 17 (ANI): Multiple cities in Punjab woke up to a thick layer of fog on Wednesday morning, indicating a deterioration in air quality across the state, with visibility dropping sharply in several areas.

Amritsar was covered by dense fog this morning. Locals reported that low visibility has increased the risk of accidents on highways.

"... There is dense fog on highways, and visibility is low, causing accidents..." resident Jitendra told ANI.

Additionally, Moga woke up to a thick blanket of fog this morning, disrupting daily life in the area. Commuters struggled with low visibility on the roads, making travel slow and challenging.

Several other cities in Punjab recorded moderate air quality at 8 am. Ludhiana reported an AQI of 139, while Bathinda and Patiala recorded AQI levels of 143 and 132, respectively. Rupnagar also witnessed moderate air quality, with an AQI of 181.

However, Amritsar was an exception, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 100 in the morning, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category. While air quality was relatively better than in other regions, overall pollution levels in the city declined slightly.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann refuted claims linking Delhi's current air quality to existing conditions in Punjab, asserting that the Delhi government should take responsibility for addressing its own pollution issues. He urged authorities not to drag Punjab into what he described as a political fight over air quality.

''Every year, an issue of stubble burning crops up in Punjab. Stubble burning pollutes the environment. It is said that Punjab plays the biggest role in air pollution in Delhi. I want to make it clear that at this time, when I am shooting this video, the AQI of all big cities in Punjab is between 70-110...The AQI in Delhi right now is between 450-500. So, smog from Punjab is not reaching there right now. So, smog from Punjab is not reaching there right now. You admit that Punjab's smog has no role in affecting the air in Delhi," CM Mann said in a video message.

The Chief Minister also thanked the farmers for successfully reducing stubble-burning incidents in the state."I want to appreciate the farmers of Punjab this time, want to appreciate NGOs and thank nature lovers that. Govt's efforts have also been successful, and there has been a decline of 70-80% in stubble-burning cases. Centre too has admitted this in Parliament...So, Delhi Govt should make an effort all by itself for its air...Don't drag Punjab in this political fight...," he further said (ANI).

