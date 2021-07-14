New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a bread supplier over business rivalry in Prem Nagar area in the national capital, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Satish, is a resident of outer Delhi's Mangolpuri. He is previously involved in 20 cases of theft, robbery, attempt to murder, Arms Act, they said.

His accomplices Jitender and Deshraj have already been arrested in connection with the killing, police said.

Police said the rivalry began when victim Ram Rattan, who started supplying bread in Prem Nagar, won over the customers of Jitender.

Angry over it, Jitender, a bread supplier in the same area, decided to get Ram Rattan eliminated as he incurred loss in his business.

According to police, the incident took place on May 2 when Ram Rattan went to a general store in Prem Nagar to supply the breads. As planned, Jitender had already called his brother-in-law Satish, Deshraj and Sukkha there. Satish and his friend Sukkha caught hold of Ram Rattan and Jitender stabbed him multiple times before they escaped from the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, "On Tuesday, an information was received that accused Satish had been hiding in Shahid Nagar, Seemapuri. The team conducted raids in Seemapuri and arrested the accused."

He said Satish, who was released on bail from a court in December 2020, again got involved in crime. Since the murder in May, he was hiding in Seemapuri and was not using any mobile phone, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)