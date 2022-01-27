Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah at a political programme in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday appealed to people to vote for the party and give it a chance to continue development work in the state.

"BJP does not undertake development works on the basis of caste and religion but takes everyone along. So, trust Modi ji and give a chance to continue development work in Uttar Pradesh. Give more chances to BJP in the coming time. Vote for BJP to make 22 crore people of UP first in the nation," Shah said at Prabhawi Matdata Samvad programme in Gautam Buddha Nagar today.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Approves Sale of Wine At Supermarkets, Walk-in Stores.

The Home Minister also stated that PM Modi worked for the poor and improved infrastructure in the state.

"Modi ji worked for the poor people and provided infrastructure to the state," Shah added.

Also Read | Maharashtra : Self-Styled Godman Promises Woman of 'Driving Away Evil Spirits', Dupes Her of Rs 32 Lakh.

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "Akhilesh ji had built two expressways during his rule in Uttar Pradesh, but we (BJP) have built five more expressways in five years."

He said that BJP has also provided 40 medical colleges, 13 new universities, and infrastructure facilities to the state.

"We did not develop the state on the basis of religion and caste, but followed Modi ji's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas and Sabka Vikas. Akhilesh ji always used to say that the temple will be built there but he did not tell the date," Shah said.

The senior BJP leader enumerated the development works done by the party in UP and said that the improvement is visible in the state.

"UP stands at the first position in all things, but it is not visible to Akhilesh Yadav. But soon, he will see UP in the first place in India," he said.

Shah's public engagements are significant as elections on 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting from February 10.

The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)