Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 31 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday expressed happiness after the BJP won the Vijayapura city corporation elections, Kollegal town municipality bypolls and Savanur town panchayat elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single largest party in the first Vijayapura City Corporation polls. Among the 35 wards, BJP has registered a thumping victory in 17. Apart from Vijaypura City Corporation polls, the party won six out of the seven seats in Kollegal Town Municipality and one seat in Savanur Town Panchayat.

The results of the Vijayapura (earlier known as Bijapur) City Corporation elections were announced on Monday. The polls were held on Friday.

Chief Minister Bommai linked the win to BJP's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections in 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Bommai said, "This is the indicator for the blooming of lotus all over the state in the 2023 Assembly elections."

He complimented all the winners on his Twitter handle.

The Chief Minister also thanked Vijayapura City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Kollegal MLA N Mahesh and the leaders and workers of the Shiggaon Assembly segment. (ANI)

