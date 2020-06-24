Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday appointed nine new district unit presidents as part of revamping process of the organisation.

These are the first appointments made by Thorat, who took over as the state Congress chiefafter the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He succeeded Ashok Chavan who quit as the MPCC president in the wake of the party's rout in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

Thorat and Chavan are ministers in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government of which the Congress is a key constituent.

Senior leader and former MLA Kalyan Kale is prominent among the new appointees.

Kale has been appointed the Aurangabad district Congress committee president. Mohammad Hisham Osmani is the new president of the Aurangabad citydistrict Congress committee.

The other new appointees are: Shrishail Mallikarjun Utage (Latur district Congress committee), Kiran Jadhav (Latur city district congress Committee), Vikrant Chavan(Thane city district Congress committee), Mohan Panchbhai (Bhandara district Congress committee), Namdeo Kirsan (Gondia), Ritesh Tiwari (Chandrapur) and Prakash Devtale (Chandrapur city district), the party said.

Thorat expressed confidence that new district Congress chiefswill help strengthen the party organisation.

Sources said a new MPCC working committee will also be announced in a fortnight.

Ever since Thorat took over, he had not effected any reshuffle in the state unit.

