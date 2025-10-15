Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 15 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday demanded that the Rajasthan government initiate a thorough investigation, a day after 20 passengers were killed after a bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday

Police Commissioner of Jodhpur, Om Prakash Paswan, said, "16 injured have been brought here from Jaisalmer. 15 injured are receiving treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, and one injured is receiving treatment at Shri Ram Hospital."

According to Jaisalmer Additional SP Kailash Dhan, the moving bus, which had departed from Jaisalmer for Jodhpur around 3 pm, suddenly caught fire near Thaiyat village after smoke emerged from its rear section.

"The moving bus burst into flames. Casualties have been reported. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue operation is continuing," the official said.

Local villagers and passersby rushed to the spot upon learning about the incident and assisted in rescue operations until the fire department and police teams reached the scene.

Labelling the incident as "tragic", Gehlot said that a complaint should be filed to determine the possible reasons or "technical faults" that led to the bus catching fire. He asserted that the probe must also confirm whether the bus doors were "automatically locked" when the fire started.

"20 people have been killed, with many on ventilators and suffering serious burns. This is extremely tragic. The investigation should be focused on how the bus caught fire. I heard the bus was brought in 10 days ago, raising questions about possible technical faults. Such negligence should not occur at this point," Gehlot, former Rajasthan Chief Minister, told ANI.

"A complaint should be filed with the company to determine how this incident happened, especially since the bus was not involved in any accident. I also heard that the doors may have automatically locked when the fire started, but this is unconfirmed. The government should initiate a thorough investigation," he added.

Authorities in the District Administration of Jodhpur and Jaisalmer have issued their respective helpline numbers for the public.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur to meet those injured in the incident. (ANI)

