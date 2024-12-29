New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday slammed the BJP, saying that those who are in power should see former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's personality.

"Those who are in power today, who have been singing Dr Manmohan's praises and remembering his contributions for the last two days, should see Dr Manmohan Singh's personality," Ramesh told ANI.

"His 4-minute speech on demonetization shook the government. He did not say much when he was in opposition but when he spoke, everyone listened. It is said about Lala Bahadur Shastri that he was a man without enemies, I can say the same about Dr Manmohan Singh," he added.

He said that Manmohan Singh improved the country and gave the people new hope.

"The BJP criticises Dr Manmohan Singh till date. When he was the Finance Minister, he made an immense contribution to the country. India's strong position at an international level is because of him... He was the epitome of humility, peace, ability and gentleness. He improved the country and gave us all new hope," he said.

Manmohan Singh was accorded a state funeral with military honours at the Nigambodh Ghat, a public cremation ground in north Delhi, on Saturday.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday hit out at Congress for indulging in "low-level petty politics" over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He said that those who are raising the issue of "insult" to the former Prime Minister over his last rites are forgetting about the treatment given to Dr Singh when he was alive.

Earlier, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also told ANI that his party will start 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan' campaign to demand the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his alleged disparaging remarks against Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The campaign was announced after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on December 26.

"The campaign that was announced in Belagavi has been put on hold till 3rd January to observe a 7-day mourning for Dr Manmohan Singh... After the 3rd, we will hold rallies for the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan' campaign," Ramesh told ANI.

"On 26 January, there will be a big rally at the birthplace of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar... From January 25, 2025, to January 25, 2026, we will take out the 'Samvidhaan Bachao Rashtriya Padyatra' across the country... Our only demand is that the Home Minister apologise and resign," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in the Rajya Sabha, "If they (the Opposition) had taken the name of God as many times as they take Ambedkar's name, they would have secured heaven for seven lives." (ANI)

