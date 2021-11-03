Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the power of democracy was so strong that those who were firing at 'Ram bhakts' (devotees) some 31 years ago are today bowing down in front of those devotees.

Addressing a gathering at 'Deepotsava' celebrations in Ayodhya, the chief minister said:" Thirty One years ago, bullets were fired at Rambhakts and Karsewaks in Ayodhya. Chanting Jai Shri Ram and voicing support for Ram Temple were considered a crime. But it is the power of the people and democracy that those who ordered firing on Rambhakts today bow to your power."

He also declared that the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be completed by 2023.

"Earlier state government used to spend money on the boundaries of 'Kabristan' but now the money is spent on re-development and beautification of temples...Ram Mandir construction will be completed by 2023," said Yogi.

"Today it appears that if you continue like this, they and their entire family will line up for next Karsewa. When the next Karsewa happens, it will be flowers and not bullets that will be showered on devotees of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna. This is the power of democracy," he added.

Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy who was present at the event said, "I want to thank Yogi Adityanath for organizing this Deepotsav programme. A marvellous Ram Mandir is under construction and will be completed soon where crores of people from across the world will come. By 2030, Ayodhya will be the biggest tourism city in the world."

On the 'Deepotsava' celebration, the UP Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University organised a "largest display of oil lamps" entered the Guinness Book of World Record for another time.

"Today we've lit up nine lakh earthen lamps. I want to extend my greetings to everyone on this Deepotsav program," said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

In 2020, the Ayodhya administration created a new world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas at the Ram ki Paidi Ghat, breaking its own record of lighting 4,10,000 diyas in 2019.

Mewanwhile, artists performed Ramlila in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration on the occasion. (ANI)

