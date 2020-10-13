Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) Two persons were detained from Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district on Tuesday in connection with threat calls made to senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar, police said.

The calls were received on Monday night after which a case was registered at Bandra police station, an official said.

Also Read | Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Explains How He Recovered From COVID-19: ‘Physical Fitness, Mental Tenacity and Desi Food’.

The two men have been detained on specific information about the calls and their questioning is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)