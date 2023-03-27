Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Monday sent the accused in the case of threat mail to actor Salman Khan to police custody till April 3.

The accused, Dhakad Ram who is a resident of Luni in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan was arrested yesterday and handed over to Mumbai Police.

Dhakad was arrested on Sunday in a joint operation by Bandra Police and Rajasthan Police.

The case was registered at Bandra police station. The accused had allegedly sent a threat mail to Salman Khan stating that he will "end up like Sidhu Moose Wala".

"In the case registered in Bandra police station of threats to kill Salman Khan via email, the Mumbai police team and Luni police team in joint action caught Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district," Luni Police Station Officer, Jodhpur Ishwar Chand Pareek had told ANI earlier.

Last week, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office. Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC.

Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra state government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier.

Pareek further said that the accused was wanted in the case of death threats made to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father.

"In the meantime, the Punjab police team also came. Based on further enquiries, the Punjab police informed that the arrested accused was wanted in the case of death threats made to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father," Luni Police Station Officer added. (ANI)

