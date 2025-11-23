Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 23 (ANI): Three people have been arrested, including the main kingpin, for posing as National Investigating Agency officials and allegedly threatening others in West Bengal's Siliguri, an official said on Sunday.

All the accused were remanded to police custody for five days after they were produced before the Siliguri ACJM court.

The three were arrested after a First Information Report was filed based on a complaint.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Detective Department (DD) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP)

Susanta Niyogi, Assistant Public Prosecutor at the ACJM Court, told ANI, "All three men were taken into custody and brought to the ACJM Court today... Their names are Rehan Babar, Eshan Ahmed, and Manik Roy..."

A man named Rahul Ghosh filed a complaint stating that these "three men came to his house" claiming to be NIA officers. They alleged his father was "soliciting girls" and threatened to file a case against him, Niyogi added.

"They took his voter ID card and other belongings. Later, they contacted him, asking him to meet at City Bigha Circle Mall and pay money. Out of fear, he paid Rs 50,000. They demanded more money, but he became suspicious and filed an FIR. As a result, they were arrested based on that FIR," they said.

Manik Roy is identified as the main kingpin, who allegedly orchestrated these actions over the phone, the official added.

"... This situation is very sensitive because these individuals intimidate others using the NIA's name. At present, the SIR operation is ongoing... We asked for 7 days of remand, but in the end we only got 5..."," he said.

More details are awaited (ANI)

