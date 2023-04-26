Noida, Apr 26 (PTI) Noida Police on Wednesday said they have arrested three men for allegedly running a fake call centre and duping people by offering them lucrative deals through phone calls and messages.

The accused, all natives of Bihar and currently staying at Khoda village in Ghaziabad, were held by a team of officials from the Sector 63 police station, they said.

"Those held operated through a fake call centre using which they reached out to gullible people on the pretext of giving them loan, or cooking gas agency licence or health insurance," a police spokesperson said.

"The accused had a data sheet of people whom they contacted over WhatsApp messages, sharing with them lucrative deals and offers. If a person showed interest, they took money from them in the name of processing fee and then became untraceable," the spokesperson said.

Those held have been identified as Gaurav Kumar, Pankaj Kumar and Uttam Kumar, police said.

Police said one laptop, 17 mobile phones and seven calling data sheets have been seized from them.

An FIR has been lodged on charges of cheating, forgery and offences related to computer against the trio, who have been remanded to judicial custody, police added.

