Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police has arrested three alleged burglars involved in stealing 90 kg of silver and 200 grams of gold after breaking open a shop in a jewellery market in the Agar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The trio was arrested in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan during a check of vehicles coming from Madhya Pradesh and after they were found carrying the precious metals with them that they confessed to having stolen after committing burglary, police said.

The precious metals seized from them were valued at Rs 65 to 70 lakh, Jhalawar's Superintendent of Police Monica Sen said, adding the trio was also found in possession of one revolver and four live cartridges.

The three were identified as Jhalawar resident Rajendra Kanjar, 25, and Surendra, 25 and Anees, 35, of Agar district in MP, she said.

