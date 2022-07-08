Shimla, Jul 8 (PTI) Three cowsheds and several animals were washed away in flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Friday, a state disaster management official said.

The Bilaspur district emergency operations centre informed that an incident of flash flood occurred at Bhagot near Kuh Mujwad in Ghumarwin tehsil in which three cowsheds, three buffalos and 10 goats were washed away, he added.

Also Read | In Our Government, Policy Making is Determined by the Pulse of People Not by Populist … – Latest Tweet by PM Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, rescue teams failed to locate any of the four people missing since the flash floods triggered by a cloud burst in Chojh village (Goah Nullah) in Challal of Kullu district on Wednesday, he added.

The search and rescue operation was carried out by NDRF, SDRF, police teams and local volunteers but they failed to find any missing person. So, the search and rescue operation was closed in Kullu district on Friday evening, he added.

Also Read | Consensual Sex Between Two Adults Under Pretext of Marriage is Not Rape, Says Kerala HC; Grants Bail to Accused Lawyer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)