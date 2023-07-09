Deoghar (Jharkhand), Jul 9 (PTI) Three people, who have been allegedly involved in phishing activities and accused in 13 cybercrime cases across the country, were arrested on Sunday in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said.

The cybercriminals were apprehended during a raid in Kapsa village under the Sarath Police Station limits, Deoghar Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) Sumit Prasad said.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Re-Polling in Certain Booths Under Central Armed Forces Cover Tomorrow.

The police recovered four mobile phones, an ATM and five SIM cards from their possession, he said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused have links to thirteen crimes across the country, the officer said.

Also Read | Flood Alert Sounded in Delhi After Haryana Discharges Over 1 Lakh Cusecs of Water Into Yamuna.

The investigation is on, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)