A three day legislative assembly session will take place in Mizoram from September 7 to 9. (Photo/ANI)

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 7 (ANI): Three-day Assembly session has started in Mizoram from Tuesday, informed an official source.

Assembly Secretary H. Lalrinawma said that in a recent meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo a detailed programme was chalked out as per which the session will last for three days till September 9.

Also Read | Rosh Hashanah 2021 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greeting to Israel PM Naftali Bennett and People of the Country on Jewish New Year.

According to the official, two Government bills -- the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Mizoram Agricultural Land Leasing Bill, 2021 will be tabled during the three-day session.

At least 258 starred questions have been received by the Assembly Secretariat to be answered during the session.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Guidelines in Mumbai: Ganeshotsav Protocols and Restrictions for Ganpati Mandals and Revelers.

Besides, 227 unstarred questions have also been accepted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)