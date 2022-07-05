Shimla, Jul 5 (PTI) Three persons have been killed and one was injured as a cement pillar fell on a tipper vehicle at a construction site in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday morning, a senior state disaster management official said.

As per information provided by Mandi district emergency operations cell (DEOC), five persons were in the tipper when the cement pillar fell on it at the site in Kahliyar around 4.30 am, he added.

The injured has been sent to zonal hospital Mandi for further treatment, he added.

More details are awaited.

