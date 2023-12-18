Thane, Dec 18 (PTI) Three persons died and three were injured in a road accident in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Monday, a police official said.

At 5:30am, a car with an allegedly inebriated driver dashed into autorickshaws and two-wheelers under Central police station limits, he said.

"The deceased and injured were occupants of the vehicles the car rammed into. They have been identified as couple Subuddin Jana and Anjali Jana, and Shambhuraj Chavan. Three injured persons have been hospitalised," he said.

Nagesh Ramani, driver of the offending car, fled from the scene of the crime but was held some time later, the official said.

He has been charged for various offences under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

