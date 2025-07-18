Motihari (Bihar), Jul 18 (PTI) Three persons were on Friday detained in Bihar's East Champaran district, where they waved black flags at the venue of a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.

According to DIG (Champaran Range) Harkishore Rai, the trio was being questioned, and further action may be taken based on what comes out in the interrogation.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 6 Bodies of Naxals Recovered in Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces in Narayanpur.

"Yes, three persons were caught at the venue of the rally, carrying pieces of black cloth. We will examine the nature of the disruption they might have caused. Further action would take these into account", Rai told PTI over the phone.

East Champaran SP Swarn Prabhat said, "So far, we have gathered that the trio was trying to draw attention towards the moribund sugar industry in the region".

Also Read | US Designates Lashkar Proxy TRF As 'Foreign Terrorist Organisation': A Glance at How Terror Outfit Operates With Pakistan Army.

Town police station in-charge Inspector Rajiv Ranjan said the detainees — Jitendra Tiwari, Vikrant Gautam and Ravikant Ravi — were all residents of different parts of the district.

Several media outlets shared purported video of the ruckus created by the trio in which they can be seen clinging to one of the poles under the canopy and waving black flags.

The video footage also showed a number of damaged plastic chairs and the news channels claimed that these were trampled upon by the trio.

However, this was not confirmed by police officials.

Meanwhile, the RJD, which is the BJP's principal ally in Bihar, and the Congress, an alliance partner, heartily shared the video footage on their respective social media accounts to assert that the people of Bihar had become fed up with "the prime minister's false promises".

RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha, who addressed a press conference in Patna, and Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar, who came out with a written statement, reminded Modi of his promise in 2014 when he had "vowed to revive the moribund sugar mills of Motihari and, upon the next visit, enjoy tea sweetened with the local produce".

Jha also described as an "empty bundle" (khali potli) the function attended by the PM, who launched development projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore on the occasion.

Kumar ridiculed Modi's promise of making "Motihari as prosperous as Mumbai and Patna as thriving as Pune" and asked, "what came of his claims of developing Kashi (Varanasi, the PM's parliamentary constituency) on the lines of Kyoto?".

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)