Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) Three coronavirus patients died on Friday while 495 new cases were reported in Rajasthan.

According to a spokesperson of the Health Department, one coronavirus patient each died in Jaipur, Churu, Jhalawar.

So far, 9,623 people have died due to the disease in the state.

He said the number of infected patients in the state so far has reached 13,07,339 while the number of patients currently under treatment has gone up to 3,659.

He said of 495 new patients, 157 were found in Jaipur, 39 in Alwar, 37 in Jodhpur and 26 in Udaipur.

