Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) Acting tough against a racket involved in preparing fake contractor registration cards, police on Wednesday conducted raids in Anantnag and Srinagar districts in the Valley and arrested three criminals, officials said.

Four arrests had earlier been made by the Crime Branch, Jammu, in the case, they said.

The gang members nabbed on Wednesday were identified as Bilal Ahmed Wani, Bilal Ahmed Dar and Mohd Amin Rather, the police said, adding Wani is the brains behind the racket.

A case was registered against the accused following a complaint against manipulations in procurement of contractor registration certificates, the police said.

Several contractors of Doda district alleged in the complaint that the accused, with the help of others, had managed fake registration cards from the office of the Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Kashmir, and the Silk Factory, Rajbagh, Srinagar, to grab government money and that a gang of criminals was involved in the process.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)