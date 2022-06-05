New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): In a joint operation Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police recovered three girls, including two minors, who had been kidnapped from Uttar Pradesh and brought to the national capital, police said on Sunday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, the three girls were reportedly kidnapped from Gagua in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district.

The Uttar Pradesh Police team from the Gagua police station arrived in Delhi's Mandawali police station to trace them.

"The only clue in the present case was the mobile location," the DCP said.

Subsequently, a team of Mandawali police was constituted and started the search in the area of West Vinod Nagar.

CCTV cameras at different locations in the area were checked and the footage was also analysed.

"With the help of the local public and informers ultimately all the three were traced to a house in West Vinod Nagar," an official said.

The DCP said the owner of this house lives somewhere else and clues about the accused behind the kidnapping have also been found.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

