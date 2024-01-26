Korba, Jan 26 (PTI) Three girls were injured after electronic smoke devices tied to their legs exploded during a dance performance at a Republic Day event in Korba in Chhattisgarh on Friday, a police official said.

The three suffered burn injuries on the legs, he added.

"The event was held in Ambedkar stadium in Balco Nagar. The three girls, who are students of a private school, were given first aid at a nearby hospital," the said.

The kin of the girls have not filed any complaint as yet, Balco Nagar police station official Nitin Upadhyay said.

