New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Three public sector entities under different ministries of the central government have joined hands for the development of multi-modal logistics parks under the Bhartmala project, an official statement said on Wednesday.

A tripartite agreement was signed between the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for swift development of the modern Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) under Bharatmala Pariyojna.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sarbananda Sonowal, the statement said.

According to the statement, MMLPs will act as world-class stations having access to roadways, railways and inland waterways across the country so as to ensure the transportation of goods using multiple modes such as roadways, waterways and railway.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said MMLPs will ensure that cargoes are shifted from and to waterways, dedicated freight corridors and road transportation hubs.

MMLPs will focus on technology-driven implementation for a state-of-the-art freight management system.

NHLML is a special purpose vehicle of the National Highway Authority (NHAI), while IWAI is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. RVNL is a wholly-owned public sector enterprise under the railway ministry.

