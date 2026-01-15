Washington DC [US], January 15 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) said that America has begun sending humanitarian assistance to Cuba to support people affected by Hurricane Melissa, asserting that the "aid will be delivered directly to the Cuban people" and "not to the illegitimate regime".

In a post on X, Rubio said that this marks the first humanitarian shipment sent by the US to Cuba following the hurricane. He emphasised that the effort is aimed at helping people in need as they continue to recover from Hurricane Melissa.

"The U.S. is sending the first humanitarian shipment to Cuba to help people in need as they continue to recover from Hurricane Melissa. We are working with the Catholic Church and partners to ensure aid reaches the Cuban people directly not the illegitimate regime. The Trump Administration stands with the Cuban people," Rubio wrote.

CBS News reported that the United States has announced $3 million in emergency relief aid for the island nation. The aid, which includes crucial supplies, is being distributed directly to the Cuban people through the Catholic Church, bypassing the Cuban government.

Hurricane Melissa, one of the strongest Atlantic storms to hit the region in more than 150 years, left Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti struggling with severe flooding, landslides and infrastructure damage, as per CNN.

Earlier, India was also one of the nations to send humanitarian aid to Jamaica and Cuba in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Leaders and foreign ministries from both nations highlighted India's medical help, equipment and humanitarian supplies, describing the support as timely and deeply valued. (ANI)

