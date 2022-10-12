New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a trader in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Ajeet (24), a resident of Bindapur village, Faizaan (20) and Satyender Kashap (24), both residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Autorickshaw Driver Hacked to Death by Five Men Over Old Rivalry in Chakan.

Ajeet was the main conspirator behind the murder, police added.

On Monday around 12.10 am, a firing incident was reported in the Bindapur area. During investigation, it was revealed that one Mohit Arora (32), a resident of Uttam Nagar, was shot at taken to a hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead, the police said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Gang of Women Thieves Targeting Female Commuters on Metro Busted.

Arora, along with his brother, was returning home from his saree shop on a scooter. Two persons came on a motorcycle from opposite side, stopped them and fired at Arora, a senior police officer said.

Police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and found that a man who opened fire at Arora was running in the same direction from where he had come. Further he changed his clothes in one of the streets near the incident spot, the officer said.

When the man and his accomplice reached Mangal Bazaar in Bindapur, a third person also joined them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

The third person was later identified as Ajeet, a resident of Bindapur, he added.

It was learnt that Kashyap, along with Faizaan, moved to his native village in Kannauj district, UP after the incident. Thereafter, a raid was conducted and both the accused persons were nabbed, the DCP said.

They disclosed that on the conspiracy of Ajeet, they committed the murder of Arora in order to rob the cash amount he was carrying. Information regarding the movement of Arora was given by Ajeet, police said.

It was revealed that Sujeet, the brother of Ajeet, is an employee in the shop owned by Arora. Some more employees are also being questioned and arrests are likely for their alleged role in the criminal conspiracy, police said, adding one country-made pistol, one live cartridge and one used cartridge were recovered from the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)