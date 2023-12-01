Thane, Dec 1 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested three persons hailing from Rajasthan for allegedly operating an illegal call centre and duping people of lakhs, an official said on Friday.

The accused allegedly cheated people by luring them to perform tasks online and promising them good returns, Assistant Commissioner of Police (EOW and Cyber) Dr Vishal Nehul said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves 30% Reservation to Women for Posts of Constable in State Police.

The police raided a shop in a mall in Nerul on November 27, and arrested the accused Ranvirsingh Narpatsingh Kanawat (28), Amarjit Prakash Yadav (21), and Jitendra Puranchand Madaiya (21), all hailing from Rajasthan, he said.

The trio were arrested based on a complaint from one of the victims who was allegedly duped of Rs 32.63 lakh in two months, the official said.

Also Read | Congress Aims To Have 50% Women CM in 10 Years, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

During the raid, the police seized 12 mobile phones, 21 SIM cards, 13 debit cards, eight chequebooks, and 14 rubber stamps of different companies, among other items, said senior inspector Gajanan Kadam of Cyber police station.

The accused rented shops in newly set up malls, obtained Udyam registration in the name of bogus companies, and opened bank accounts, he said.

A probe has revealed that the accused were involved in four such offences in Nashik, Dombivili, Nagpur, and in the state of Haryana, the official said.

The police have taken immediate measures to freeze the bank accounts, and Rs 84.95 lakh in different banks have been frozen, he said, adding that the gang was involved in 56 cyber frauds across India, including nine in Maharashtra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)