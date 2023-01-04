Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], January 4 (ANI): Three people were held for possessing 72,000 Tramadol Tablets and 4,920 bottles of cough syrup in Assam's Karbi Anglong on Tuesday, said police on Wednesday.

The Assam police seized many contraband drugs from a truck in the Dokmoka area in Assam's Karbi.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl, Abducted Gang-Raped by Five Youths in Patna.

A case had been registered under the NDPC Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)