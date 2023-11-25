Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane have claimed to have detected ten theft cases with the arrest of three members of a gang, an official said on Saturday.

Senior inspector Sachin Gaikwad of Bhiwandi Crime Unit II said the gang would break into factories and houses in Kongaon, Narpoli and Padgha apart from stealing vehicles.

The police have recovered goods, including stolen tempos, worth about Rs 40 lakh following the arrest of the trio, identified as Shivmangal Ishwardin Mishra, alias Sagar (40), Safatullah Istiaque Chowdhari, alias Irfan (45) and Amab Furkhan Khan (30).

Head constable Amol Desai, who was part of the detection team, said the police are now on the lookout for the other members of the gang.

