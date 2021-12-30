Noida, Dec 30 (PTI) Three men allegedly transporting 250 kg of beef from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi were arrested in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off provided by locals, police arrested the three men from the Jewar toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

He said the accused are residents of Rampur Shahpur village in Aligarh and the prohibited meat was being transported to the Seelampur and Shaheen Bagh areas of Delhi.

Police have seized the meat and arrested the trio, identified as Sajid (25), Saddam (24) and Akram (23), the officer said, adding that legal proceedings have been initiated in the case.

An initial probe has revealed that one of the accused is a history-sheeter in Aligarh, while the criminal antecedents of the two other accused is also being looked into, Pandey said.

Action would be taken against the trio under the Gangsters Act also, he added.

Besides the meat, police said they have impounded two cars with Delhi registration numbers, which were used by the accused to transport the meat.

