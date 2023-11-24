Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Three Humboldt penguin chicks born between April and June this year at Byculla's Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical Garden, popularly known as Ranibaug, were christened on Friday, a civic official said.

The two female nestlings were named Coco and Stela, while the third, a male, has been christened Jerry, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said.

They were named amid the 161th anniversary function of the zoo and botanical garden, it added.

"Coco was born on April 27, while Stela and Jerry were born on May 5 and June 6, respectively. It has taken the number of penguins in the facility to 18, including 12 adults," an official said.

In 2016, eight penguins, comprising three males and five females, were brought to Ranibaug from Coex Aquarium in Seoul in South Korea. It was the pet project of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. The undivided Shiv Sena ruled the BMC at the time.

An 1800 square feet special enclosure was made for them at the time, which had a host of facilities for the penguins, including a water pool, air handling units and a cooling system.

During the day, authorities at the zoo, which has plants from all continents except Antarctica, also unveiled a promo video for a series called 'Sylvan Forest' based on the flora, the official informed.

