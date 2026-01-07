Los Angeles [US], January 7 (ANI): Actor Cynthia Erivo will not attend the upcoming Golden Globe Awards as she is busy with her new stage project in London, according to Variety.

Erivo, who plays a key role in the film Wicked: For Good, is currently working on a West End stage production of Dracula.

Also Read | 'Jana Nayagan' Censor Row: Thalapathy Vijay's Farewell Film Cleared in the UK, H Vinoth's Tamil Action Thriller Awaits Green Signal From CBFC Ahead of January 9 Release.

According to the publication, the play is a one-woman show in which she portrays 23 different characters, including Dracula. The show will begin previews on February 4, and rehearsals are already underway in London. Due to her tight schedule, the production team could not allow her to travel to Los Angeles for the awards ceremony.

Erivo has earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Wicked: For Good, marking her fifth nomination at the awards. She was previously nominated for her work in Harriet, Genius: Aretha, and the first Wicked film. With this nomination, she also became the first Black woman to receive two nominations in the lead actress category in the musical or comedy section.

Also Read | 'Our Ray of Light': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Share FIRST Photo With Their Baby Boy, Reveal His Name As Vihaan Kaushal in Heartwarming Post.

Speaking about this moment earlier, Erivo, in a conversation with Variety, shared her thoughts on representation and her hope for the future.

"I hope there are many more to come, not just for me, but for other Black women. I hope it's just the beginning," Erivo told Variety.

"What a wonderful thing to do and be a part of changing history a little bit, and hopefully open up doors for someone else too," she added.

Erivo will compete in the same category with actors Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Chase Infiniti, Amanda Seyfried, and Emma Stone.

Meanwhile, Wicked: For Good has received five nominations at this year's Golden Globes. These include Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Erivo, Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande, two nominations for Best Original Song, and recognition for cinematic and box office achievement. The film has already earned over $500 million worldwide, according to Variety. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)