Thane, Jun 15 (PTI) In remarks that could roil ally Shiv Sena, NCP chief spokesperson Anand Paranjape on Sunday described a group of politicians from Raigad district as "three idiots" and slammed minister Bharat Gogawale for launching an "unwarranted" attack on state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare.

"Criticising Sunil Tatkare seems to have become a daily programme for these three idiots," said Paranjape.

Also Read | Bihar: Woman Constable Shot at by Male Colleague in Kaimur District Over Money Dispute.

He targeted Tatkare's arch-rival and Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale, accusing him of lacking "political maturity and human sensitivity", particularly in the wake of a personal tragedy in Tatkare's family.

"The family is still reeling from the shock of the plane crash involving a family member, yet Gogawale continues to show insensitivity by launching political attacks," he said.

Also Read | Delhi: Counterfeit Racket Busted, Clothes and Perfumes With Forged Labels of 'Louis Vuitton' Recovered.

"You raise questions about irrigation scams, we'll raise yours within a week," Paranjpe said, responding to allegations regarding Tatkare's role as the Guardian Minister of Raigad in the past.

He said financial irregularities in Raigad, including "scams" during the tenure of the former Zilla Parishad speaker, will be exposed.

"Had Tatkare not shown restraint, leaders like Bharat Sheth Gogawale would have been politically wiped out," he said.

He accused former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jalil of indulging in divisive politics.

"Jalil has no moral right to speak about Balasaheb Thackeray while playing the Hindu-Muslim card," he said.

Paranjape said the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is a separate political party. "They have every right to hold election camps, but it should not be confused with the official NCP".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)