New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended three juveniles in connection with an attempt to murder case in Rohini, an official on Tuesday said.

The case stems from a violent scuffle between two groups of juveniles in front of a bar near a mall on June 9, which resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy, police said.

In retaliation, the members of the other group allegedly attacked a minor with a knife and broken beer bottles, causing serious injuries, said a police officer.

A team of the crime branch apprehended the accused following a tip-off when they gathered to plan another crime, police said.

Further investigation is on into the matter, they said.

