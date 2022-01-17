Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Three people were killed in a landslide incident in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

According to State Emergency Operation Centre, the incident took place on a highway in Sirmour earlier today.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

