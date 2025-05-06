Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 6 (PTI) Three persons were killed in lightning strikes as unseasonal rains and thunderstorms lashed Marathwada, an official said on Tuesday.

The deaths were reported in Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts on Monday, the official from the revenue department said.

He said a few cattle were also struck by lightning in Jalna and Parbhani districts.

Ashok Mhaske (22), a resident of Kodapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sachin Magar (35) of Magarwadi in Beed and Abhimanyu Nalbhe (36) of Dhorwadi in Beed were killed in lightning strikes, the official said.

