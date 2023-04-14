Mathura (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) Three people were killed and one was injured in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a truck in this district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The crash took place at the Kotban crossing under Kosi Kalan police station limits, they said.

The speeding truck, travelling towards Hodal from Mathura, hit the hay-laden tractor-trolley which overturned at the NH2, Circle Officer (CO) Gaurav Kumar Tripathi said.

The condition of the injured, who is in hospital, is stated to be serious, he said.

Those killed in the crash were travelling in the tractor and identified as Dori Lal (30), Satvir (36) and Santosh (35), police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

The roads were cleared after some time and movement of traffic was restored, police added.

