Kota (Raj), Nov 28 (PTI) Three persons, including a minor, were killed when their motorcycle collided with a Rajasthan roadways bus in the Khanpur area of Jhalawar district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at around 7 pm on a highway near Baighra village when the bus was going to Jhalawar from Baran, Station House Officer of Khanpur police station Anil Pandey said.

Also Read | Farmers Protest in Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union Unmoved by Amit Shah’s ‘Conditional Offer’ For Talks.

The three persons injured in the collision were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, he said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Ram Prasad Tanwar, aged around 30 years, a resident of Aklera area of Jhalawar. The identity of another man and a boy, aged around five years, is yet to be ascertained, Pandey said.

Also Read | Dimple Kapadia on Christopher Nolan’s Tenet: I Have to See It Three Times More to Completely Understand.

Police have registered a case of negligent driving against the driver of the bus, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

The bodies have been kept in the hospital and their post-mortem will be carried on Sunday, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)