Damoh, March 26: Three persons were killed and two injured after a jeep rammed into a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred near village Devdogara under Patera police station area on Monday evening, an official said.

Patera police station in-charge Amit Mishra said the driver lost control over the wheels, resulting in the vehicle crashing into a tree. One person died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries on their way to hospital, he said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Three people died after a car collided with a tree near Damoh's Patera area. Treatment is underway for the two injured people in the accident. https://t.co/QLIQDizTvQ pic.twitter.com/TAsEuatWBw — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 25, 2024

Two more injured occupants of the vehicles are being treated at Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur, Mishra said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

