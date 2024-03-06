A bus carrying passengers from Satna to Nagpur met with an accident on Wednesday when it overturned near Sangam Bela on the Maihar bypass road in Madhya Pradesh. The bus was reportedly speeding and lost control while saving a bike rider. The impact of the crash caused the bus to flip over and land on its side. Many passengers were trapped inside the bus and suffered injuries. A video of the Road Accident in Satna has surfaced on social media. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 12 Injured After Bus Hits Truck, Overturns in Raisen.

Road Accident in Satna

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Several people injured after a bus overturned near Satna/Maihar Bypass in #Satna district in the wee hours of Wednesday. The bus was on its way to #Nagpur, Maharashtra. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/BfOA1N0Ha4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 6, 2024

